3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $200,000

Welcome to 7277 Kayenta Drive this 3 bed 2 bath well taken care of 1216 sq ft home sits on 2 fully fenced acres. Upon entering this home you will notice the open floor plan great for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The main suite features a large walk in closet, the bathroom features a nice soaking tub and separate shower. This lot features an RV hook-up, a private well and septic. Make this home your very own oasis today.

