3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $210,000

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in the Elko Tree Streets. This well-cared-for home has a fully landscaped front yard with trees and a lawn. The backyard is fully fenced with a patio and a storage shed. The home has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace. The large kitchen has ample cabinet space and overlooks the backyard. The home has hardwood and vinyl flooring. There is an additional storage room that could be used as a home office as well. View this tree street charmer today. Sale is subject to court approval.