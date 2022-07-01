Welcome to this adorabe LIKE NEW Clayton Home,that is all electric helping with low heat bills in the winter months,3 bed 2 full bathroom, the entire acreage is fully fenced by lamoille fencing (cost approx $8,000k) outside offers a site built shed that could easily be made into a living quarters and another shed perfect for storage. This home would make a great home or a rental property! ***seller lived in the home for a very short amount of time, so the home is literally in amazing condition and feels BRAND NEW***
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000
