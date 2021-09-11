One level living that has a huge kitchen with updated appliances. Formal living with a good old fashioned wood burning fireplace to enjoy plus a formal dining room. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath plus a den or family room that is accented with a custom wood burning stove. The yard is fenced and has a sprinkler system. The window cooling window unit stays. The basement has the furnace, water heater, sump pump and storage. The carpet will be stretched prior to close of escrow.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $229,900
