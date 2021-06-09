 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $230,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $230,000

Looking for 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 3 car garage in Elko, NV? Take a look at this home, close to post office, grocery stores, restaurants, parks, schools, air port and gas stations plus much more. Convenient location just off I-80. This home is single level with ADA for wheel chair use, has large concrete driveway and nice concrete sidewalks, fenced back yard with plenty of parking in the driveway and towards the back of the home. Home needs a little love and is being sold "as is." All offers are subject Listing Agent: Dawn Bear Email Address: dawnrbear@gmail.com Broker: Allie Bear Real Estate View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News