3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $230,000

Great 3-bedroom 2 bath home with huge bedrooms & nice size yard! Large shed in back for extra storage plus a bonus room with its own entry from outside owners use it as a gym. Come have a look! Sellers are offering $5,000 towards Buyers closing fees.

