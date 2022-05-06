Welcome to 7277 Kayenta Drive this 3 bed 2 bath well taken care of 1216 sq ft home sits on 2 fully fenced acres. Upon entering this home you will notice the open floor plan great for entertaining. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. The main suite features a large walk in closet, the bathroom features a nice soaking tub and separate shower. This lot features an RV hook-up, a private well and septic. Make this home your very own oasis today.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $230,000
ELKO – One person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Lamoille Highway that closed the busy commuter route for more than two hours.
The Nevada Republican Party Convention held last weekend in Las Vegas had some surprising results, with neither of the front-runner candidates…
ELKO – A woman who died in a Tuesday evening crash on Lamoille Highway had recently moved here from Oregon, according to Nevada State Police.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two young boys playing with toy trucks and front-end loaders in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables died instantly whe…
Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several days earlier. A bystander spotted the body Saturday morning on the lake’s west side. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the scene near Washout Beach. The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. Tribal police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working a joint investigation. Pyramid Lake is roughly 40 miles northeast of Reno.
Troy Don Brown was convicted of two counts of child sexual assault and sentenced in June 2004 to life in prison with the possibility of parole on both counts.
April 21
Authorities say three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 10,000 gallons of fuel from Las Vegas gas stations. According to court records, Raidel Amador Blanco, Luis Gomez Medero and Javier Ramos Gomez each are facing charges of theft and conspiracy. Las Vegas Metro Police say the three men allegedly altered their trucks and the sensors at a gas pump to steal about 9,900 gallons of diesel fuel from a Chevron station on April 7. An employee called police to report that the station was short about 1,500 gallons of fuel in the past 24 hours and also found security footage that showed two trucks parked at the pump for hours. Authorities say the losses totaled more than $8,000.
ELKO – Authorities spent a fifth day Monday searching southeastern Elko County for a 19-year-old California man who apparently wandered into t…