 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $234,900

Recently remodeled 1780 sq ft home on over 2 acres in quiet area. Laminated floors through out back porch has vinyl, fresh paint inside and out. New trex deck. Close to town, plenty of room on 2.27 acres. Walkin closets. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with double sinks Listing agent is an owner

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News