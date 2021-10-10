This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch Style home is ready for you to move in and make your own. This is located in a quite neighborhood close to schools, shopping and churches. This home has been upgraded with granite counter tops, laminate wood flooring. Would make a great investment property. This home is located in a flood zone. Showings to start on Monday September 13, 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000
