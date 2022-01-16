Newly remodeled! 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home, permanently attached on over 2 acres in Osino. This home has just been refinished and is move-in ready. The home has new flooring and new paint. The cabinets have been refinished in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has a new sink and a new gas oven/range. The home has skylights, vinyl windows, and a new hot water heater. Brand new exterior front deck and rear deck. The property is fully fenced and includes two storage sheds.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A woman driving an SUV was clocked at 99 mph Thursday on Interstate 80 and later booked into Elko County Jail, but not before she alleg…
Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982.
ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with abuse of an older or vulnerable person following an incident in a restaurant last summer.
ELKO – A woman who received three suspended sentences last month was booked this week on charges of check fraud at a local credit union.
ELKO – A woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing glasses from an Elko optometry shop in November.
The suspect ran across the street and into the Walmart store, where he made threats to kill employees, according to police
Northern Nevada continues to see modest increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rising more than 70% over the past two weeks
ELKO – A man has been accused of burglarizing his own father’s business in West Wendover.
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada could be in for a long wildfire season, considering it began on Jan. 10.
ELKO – A Utah man was booked on $55,000 bail after being arrested at a West Wendover casino for allegedly trying to cash bogus checks.