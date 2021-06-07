 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

Great home on 2.06 acres in White Rock just minutes from Elko, NV. This home features some fencing, is a corner lot, is 3 bedrooms 2 baths with living room, dining room, family room, open kitchen, laundry room with sink and split floor plan. Home needs a little love but has new exterior paint and has plenty of room for those extra toys and animals. Close to Open Range and in the country to allow some space. NO HOA. Pellet stove does not stay. Listing Agent: Dawn Bear Email Address: dawnrbear@gmail.com Broker: Allie Bear Real Estate View More

