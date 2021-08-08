 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $240,000

Check out this amazing home with a split floor plan and two car garage! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Centrally located with close access to schools and shopping. The home features insulated vinyl siding. The listing CoAgent is the owner and seller of this property. The seller is a Nevada licensed real estate agent.

