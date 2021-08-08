Check out this amazing home with a split floor plan and two car garage! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an office/den that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Centrally located with close access to schools and shopping. The home features insulated vinyl siding. The listing CoAgent is the owner and seller of this property. The seller is a Nevada licensed real estate agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door…
ELKO – A miner who managed to drive onto mine property with a car full of children and weapons has been arrested on felony child abuse charges.
ELKO – Elko Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning on the south side of town.
ELKO – An Elko man has been arrested on a charge of open murder following a fatal shooting at a southside Elko residence.
I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have chan…
ELKO – An Elko woman died following a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on West Bullion Road.
ELKO – A woman who pleaded guilty to making a bomb threat on the day her companion was to be sentenced on drug charges has been ordered to pay…
July 27
"... we’ve had several safety issues, including a vehicle hit by a boulder and another trapped in the canyon due to a landslide"