3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $249,999

  • Updated
Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new appliances!,3 bedrooms 1.5 bath. Close to downtown with a great view of the city. features a long driveway for plenty of parking an a spacious backyard. Agent is owner of property

