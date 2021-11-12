3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Welcome Home! This well maintained Town Home Features, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, fenced front yard with sprinkler system and a 2 Car Garage! On the main level you will find an Open Concept Area that includes the Living, Dining and Kitchen area with beautiful hardwood flooring. There is also a half bath on the main floor, perfect for guests or washing up when you come home from a long days work. In the kitchen, great cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, the refrigerator is less then a year old, granite counter tops and an island with a sink that also allows for extra seating. Upstairs are all three bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has large windows for natural sunlight and plenty of space for a king bed. The Master Bathroom has great counter space with granite, bath tub shower combo with tile and large shower head. Spacious walk in closet is just off the Master Bathroom. Extra bath has tub shower combo with tile and large shower head, counter tops are granite. Laundry Room is also upstairs so you won't have to haul the laundry downstairs to be washed! New, quiet garage door opener! This home is move in ready! Make your appointment to look today!