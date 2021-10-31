 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $260,000

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Elko! Don't wait to schedule your showing for this great home! This home has a large fully landscaped back yard, with a work shop that has electricity as well as heater. update kitchen with newer appliances. This one won't last long!

