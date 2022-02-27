3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $264,500

Beautiful home with a ton of upgrades!! Located near schools and shopping, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a newer A/C system, furnace, roof, tankless hot water heater, and water filtration system. The yard is fully landscaped with a sprinkler system to keep the yard green all year. Also features a carport that is large enough for multiple cars or RVs. As an added bonus there is a pear, apple, and peach tree and a shed in the backyard.