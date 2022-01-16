 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

  • Updated
Welcome to this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home has fresh paint and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Large fenced backyard for children and pets to run and play. Front and backyard with automatic sprinkler system. Wonderful neighborhood and walking distance to all your shopping needs, schools, movie theatre and gym! Come and take a look before its gone! LISTING AGENT IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

