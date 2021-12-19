 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $290,000

Manufactured home in quite location with split floor plan on 2 acres, metal roof, metal siding, fully fenced with sprinkler system. On its own well and septic outside city limits. Refrigerator, washer dryer and freezer stay. l Lots of storage with a metal and wood storage shed as well as large metal shop with wood stove and 3 doors get for all your toys. Asphalt driveway.

