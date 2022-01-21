Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity and walk in shower. Home features two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, central air and insulated garage. The sides and back of the property will be fenced and each lot then fenced in between the homes in the back with gate access and small concrete patio off the back. There will be a HOA that covers front landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, garbage and common area insurance. There is parking in the common area for guests and a common area BBQ sitting area. If timeframe of construction allows, buyers may make changes/upgrades to finish materials. Exterior rendering is artists rendition and contractor may make changes at his discretion. Listing agent is owner principal of Kelly Builders
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000
