3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $298,000

Immediately greeted by a cozy covered front patio an ideal spot for sipping your morning coffee. This beautiful home offers 1574 sq ft all on one level. The colors and finishes of this home boast a breathtaking charm. Home rests on a fully landscaped corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The spacious living room features a built in entertainment stand with charming brick accent wall, laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, a raised bar island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including over head microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range with double oven. A COOKS DREAM!. Dining room area adjacent to kitchen with plenty of room for large dining table.All rooms are spacious. Master suite features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and your own doorway to the back deck. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower , and a over sized jetted tub. The fully fenced backyard has a huge deck perfect for entertaining. This home wont last long! Schedule your showing today! View More