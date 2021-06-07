Immediately greeted by a cozy covered front patio an ideal spot for sipping your morning coffee. This beautiful home offers 1574 sq ft all on one level. The colors and finishes of this home boast a breathtaking charm. Home rests on a fully landscaped corner lot. It features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. The spacious living room features a built in entertainment stand with charming brick accent wall, laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, a raised bar island, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances including over head microwave, dishwasher, and a gas range with double oven. A COOKS DREAM!. Dining room area adjacent to kitchen with plenty of room for large dining table.All rooms are spacious. Master suite features a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings and your own doorway to the back deck. The master bathroom has double sinks, separate shower , and a over sized jetted tub. The fully fenced backyard has a huge deck perfect for entertaining. This home wont last long! Schedule your showing today! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $298,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A missing Osino man’s remains belonging to Doug Hegge who disappeared in 2019 was identified by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Several from the audience handed donations to Commissioner Rex Steninger during the meeting, including Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who said “it is very rewarding, very uplifting to have this resolution.”
It will not apply to universities or schools that have agreements with local tribes like Elko High School, which got permission in 1994 from the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians to use “Indians” as its mascot.
ELKO – A Mesquite woman was arrested early Saturday morning in a vehicle that had been reported stolen less than two days earlier from a downt…
Spring Creek and Elko High School seniors experienced different weather conditions during graduation ceremonies due to a thunderstorm that rol…
“She also grabbed one of Walmart’s purses and stuffed merchandise into that one as well”
ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…