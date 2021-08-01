Spacious 3 bed/3 bath home with 3,254 square feet of living space! Inside you'll find a large living room, 2 extra bonus rooms, big beautiful windows, French doors leading to the covered back porch, a huge basement, fireplace inserts for the wood burning stove upstairs and pellet stove downstairs, lots of storage throughout and an extra large laundry room. Home sits on over half an acre, bodes large trees, flowers and bushes on the property and a fully fenced backyard. There's also plenty of parking for extra vehicles, an RV and toys and is backed by BLM land with a gate for easy access to walk your pooch or take a motorcycle/4 wheeler out for a ride. You won't want to miss this!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“No one is going to like it”
ELKO – “It’s a complicated issue.”
ELKO – Dozens of community members peacefully protested against the new mask mandate while another protest was taking place in Carson City on …
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
Masks universally mandatory indoors once again in a dozen Nevada counties including Clark, Washoe, Elko starting Friday
State officials have yet to decide how other provisions within the CDC’s new recommendation will be implemented
Flood warning in Lamoille Canyon
Neither of Elko’s two largest retailers had signs posted Friday morning informing customers to wear masks
More flooding is possible Sunday
BAKER (AP) — On a remote stretch of highway near the Nevada-Utah border sits a restaurant that may seem out of place in a town like this.