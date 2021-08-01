3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

Spacious 3 bed/3 bath home with 3,254 square feet of living space! Inside you'll find a large living room, 2 extra bonus rooms, big beautiful windows, French doors leading to the covered back porch, a huge basement, fireplace inserts for the wood burning stove upstairs and pellet stove downstairs, lots of storage throughout and an extra large laundry room. Home sits on over half an acre, bodes large trees, flowers and bushes on the property and a fully fenced backyard. There's also plenty of parking for extra vehicles, an RV and toys and is backed by BLM land with a gate for easy access to walk your pooch or take a motorcycle/4 wheeler out for a ride. You won't want to miss this!