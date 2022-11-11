 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

This beautiful townhome is move in ready! There are upgrades throughout this single level 3 bed 2 bath home that features 9 foot walls and an open floor plan. The kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and under cabinet LED lighting. Flooring throughout home is luxury vinyl plank. Main bath features custom tile surround in the tub/shower with quartz countertop, main bedroom has ceiling fan, there is a barn door that separates the bedroom from the ensuite bathroom with a walk in shower with custom tile surround, double vanities with quartz tops and walk in closet. Home features central air, water softener system, custom shutters on all windows and slider door. Garage is insulated. There is a fenced area in the back with privacy vinyl fence. Common areas features guest parking, low maintenance landscaping and a common BBQ area. HOA fees to include water, sewer, garbage, landscaping maintenance, snow removal and required insurance

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages home in tree streets

Fire damages home in tree streets

ELKO – A West Oak Street home sustained extensive smoke damage Sunday night when strong winds blew into the house after a second-story bedroom…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News