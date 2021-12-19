3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $315,000

Be the first to know
Fatality was 37th so far this year in NHP's northern command.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a child two years ago.
More snow arrives Wednesday
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested this week on a charge of breaking into an ATV dealership and making off with more than $1,000 worth of sportswear.
ELKO – Local law enforcement offices have been monitoring threats of school violence on social media.
“There will be empanadas from Peru, pupusas from El Salvador and gumbo from Louisiana,” said owner Fernando Vargas, former Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.
ELKO – A Carlin man has been found guilty of attempted murder in the beating of a bartender in an incident stemming from 2019.
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the strangling death of her adult daughter last year.
One charge was from an incident at Southside Laundry on Aug. 7
ELKO – Elko County voters have defeated a school bond proposal by almost a 3-2 margin.
