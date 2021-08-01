3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $324,500

Welcome to this sparkling home, Inside and Out! Move-in ready for the discriminating buyer. The kitchen has lots of counter space and is open to the great room. This open concept is perfect for family living. The laundry room is off the garage and is a perfect mudroom. This home has large windows which allow for a light airy home. The fully fenced yard has artificial turf surrounded by rock beds, large trees, and bushes There is a spacious storage shed as well as a patio for outdoor living to enjoy this beautifully landscaped home. The uniqueness of this home must be seen, pictures do not do it Justice, More pictures to come. Very easy to see, call for an appointment as it won't last long.