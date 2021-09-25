Beautiful single-family home located in the heart of Elko. Nearby and within only minutes away from all major shops, restaurants, schools, businesses, etc. Freshly remodeled inside and out! This home has plenty of space in the backyard for BBQ's and a space for entertaining in the remodeled basement downstairs as well, which was last used as a bar area/man cave by previous owner. Plus an additional bonus room and laundry room! Contact agent to set up a viewing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.
Deaths climb to 82 since the pandemic began
He fell asleep, but woke up suddenly with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he reported to police
ELKO – A second BASE jumper has died in the Ruby Mountains this summer.
"Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our healthcare system from being overrun"
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most dead…
ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.
CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-securi…