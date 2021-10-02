 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $335,000

Newer Home close to shopping an schools! This home features a large open layout, hardwood floors, antique white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. main floor has the master suite with a walk in closet, a walk in tiled shower, and a separate tub. The main level also has a 2nd bedroom and bathroom. The 3rd bedroom is located upstairs above the garage. This room can used as bonus space or the 3rd bedroom. The back yard is fenced and sprinkler system with full grass and offers an extended concrete patio.

