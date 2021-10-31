Owner pride is an understatement in this beautiful Elko tree St 3 bed 2.5 bath 2240 sq ft home. Located on a corner lot in a peaceful neighborhood this home is move in ready. Formal living room with a large picture window with tons of natural light! Kitchen boasts matching appliances and beautiful white tile backsplash. Dining area just off of kitchen. Spacious bedrooms all on main level with large closets and Master boasts a master bathroom with shower and single sink vanity. Fully finished basement has a large family room ideal for a man cave or a theatre room. Half bath, large laundry room and another room downstairs perfect for an office/den or craft room. Owners were meticulous with home care and keep up with logs for every step of maintenance of items such as furnace, water heater etc. Sun room just off of kitchen and a cover back patio leading to the yard. Pristine fully landscaped font and back yard has been cared for by owner with love and it shows! Back yard is fully fenced. 2 car garage with a man door leading to back porch and sun room making bringing in groceries a breeze! Home has central air! Close to schools, shopping, and the park just a block away. Its a must see
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $338,000
