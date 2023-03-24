Model: The Verdi GBE Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $341,900
First Majestic Silver Corp. cites "contractor inefficiencies," inflation, low ore grades, and extreme weather among reasons
Deputies were called to the residence off West Bullion Road at around 7:30 a.m., when the temperature was 22 degrees.
Department 1 –
County Commissioners have scheduled an emergency session at 9 a.m. Tuesday to declare a county emergency due to weather concerns.
A suicidal man driving more than 100 mph in a construction zone on Interstate 80 was hospitalized Thursday after being pulled over by law enforcement