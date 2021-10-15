3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

Looking for a home that you're buyers can move into quickly, look no further. Main level has open kitchen space that leads into the living room. Upgraded Hardwood flooring throughout. Granite countertops and luxurious wood cabinets in the kitchen area. All bedrooms on the same level. Master suite with additional setting area. Master bath has jetted tub and separate tiled shower. Laundry room on the same level as all bedrooms with extra cabinets for plenty of storage. Double car garage has shelves for additional storage. Oversized backyard completely new landscaping.