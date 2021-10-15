 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

Looking for a home that you're buyers can move into quickly, look no further. Main level has open kitchen space that leads into the living room. Upgraded Hardwood flooring throughout. Granite countertops and luxurious wood cabinets in the kitchen area. All bedrooms on the same level. Master suite with additional setting area. Master bath has jetted tub and separate tiled shower. Laundry room on the same level as all bedrooms with extra cabinets for plenty of storage. Double car garage has shelves for additional storage. Oversized backyard completely new landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News