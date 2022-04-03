3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

This home is going, going, almost GONE! You'll love this upgraded 3/2 Elko home! Inside, you'll be able to easily entertain guests with the open concept living/dining/kitchen combo. The gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets coupled with the vaulted ceilings make you feel right home. The large master bedroom bods a tray ceiling, master en suite bathroom, oversized soaker tub, tile shower and walk in closet. The 2 extra bedrooms offer plenty of space for an office, guest room, or kids' rooms. There's a 2 car garage, fully fenced yard and plenty of storage throughout. Don't wait to see this gem today!