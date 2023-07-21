Welcome to 531 Sage St., Elko, NV 89801! This charming single-level tree street home was built in 2019. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for those seeking a functional and entertaining space. Upon arrival, you'll be greeted by a picturesque covered front patio. Recessed lighting on the side and front porch of the exterior make the front porch enjoyable from morning to night. While the rock landscaping and cherry tree enhances the curb appeal of the home . With an extra-large capacity heating and AC unit, this home is equipped to provide efficient and reliable temperature control throughout the seasons. The garage is both insulated and sheet rocked, offering a practical space for parking and storage. The backyard is designed with entertainment in mind. Solar outdoor lights on the awning create a cozy ambiance. Additionally, a projection screen on the back patio allows for outdoor movie nights or enjoyable sports viewing. Nature enthusiasts will appreciate the abundance of wildlife in the area, creating a tranquil and serene atmosphere. Alley access provides convenient additional parking options for you and your guests. Located close to schools and churches.