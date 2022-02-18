**MULTIPLE OFFERS, FINAL DAY OF SHOWINGS 2/16. This gorgeous home is located in the desired "LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION' of Elko! Not far from shopping, gyms, restaurants or local resources! Offering a beautiful open floor plan w/ white cabinets, contrasting floors, plus the dark granite counters all conforming together to make a perfect look for great gatherings! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with so much to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000
ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident.
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Friday night on a felony child endangerment charge for allegedly leaving meth and heroin in a car with two y…
ELKO – Two people died from injuries when their pickup overturned on U.S. Highway 93.
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the Elko Police Department and a local man arrested during a …
The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …
Once the center and pool are open, the current Municipal Pool would be demolished to allow more parking
ELKO – A domestic disturbance led to an Elko man being arrested on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.
ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…
ELKO – An Elko man was given two suspended sentences in Elko County Jail after being arrested twice on felony charges last year.