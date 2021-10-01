3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $348,500

Nestled in Hamilton Stage, this spacious home offers an open floorplan with an enormous kitchen!! The living room greets you with vaulted ceilings, a custom wainscoting accent wall & archway leading into the kitchen. The kitchen is one of the largest kitchens you're going to find! With a large island, tons of counter space, cabinets galore, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances - you won't need anything else! Check out that wood accent wall in the dining area! The master bedroom offers an elegant tray ceiling with crown molding, arched window, walk-in closet & large en-suite with double vanities, 6 ft tub with tile shower surround - freshly painted as well! The large garage has epoxy floors & can easily accommodate toys, tools & more - check out the extended tandem option! The built-in shelves & air conditioner in the garage stay! The yard is truly a delight! Starting with the front, you'll find a fully fenced yard with lawn & sprinkler system. The backyard also has multiple small trees with drip system, lawn area with not one, but TWO patios w/ pergolas & the hot tub stays! The property includes a gravel RV pad, 8x12 storage shed w/loft & two driveway entrances.