Model: The Mesquite Status -Tile & Trim Stage. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/24/2022. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,600
