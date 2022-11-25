Whether you are wanting to purchase a new home located within minutes of the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko, or a great investment property with a 10 YEAR warranty, this MOVE-IN READY townhome is the one for you! The bright, beautiful great room has 2 story ceilings and windows everywhere! The kitchen is well designed to optimize cabinet and countertop space, with a large island and includes a stainless steel appliance package (with fridge). The master bedroom is HUGE! Off of the master bedroom you will find the master bathroom with large walk-in shower. Included in this unit are all of the high quality modern finishes that Bailey Homes has come to be known for. The yard is fully fenced and will be landscaped as soon as spring hits! This is the LAST brand new TOWNHOME for sale in Autumn Colors Subdivision and is located at the far end with easy access from Cattle drive (and less neighbors).
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,900
