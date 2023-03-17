Townhome built in 2021, features 9' ceiling throughout the entire home. Open concept kitchen, living and dining area, with a half bath located on the main level. Kitchen features gas stainless steel oven range, microwave, and dishwasher, granite counter tops, and upgraded finishes. You will find hardwood floors upon entering, and carpet and tile floors throughout the home. Upstairs is the main bedroom and on suite bathroom with a walk-in closet, as well as 2 additional bedrooms, and a full bath and laundry area. Home is completely fenced in and landscaped. 2 car garage