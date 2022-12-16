This nearly new home is in wonderful condition and boasts an open living area, split bedroom floorplan & is move-in ready! The living room has beautiful wood laminate flooring & recessed lighting with large windows to allow plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, pantry for additional storage and a breakfast bar! The master suite is generously sized and has a walk-in closet, double sinks in the en-suite along with a large tile shower! The backyard is fully fenced and offers a cement patio. Conveniently located in Great Basin Estates, call to schedule your showing ASAP!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $353,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police were called at 3:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Railroad Street by a man who said he was heading to his truck when someone started yelling at him
As the driver walked towards the officer, two other people exited the vehicle and walked directly into the path of the oncoming train
ELKO – An Elko hotelier has been found guilty of lewdness but not guilty of sexual assault or coercion against a female employee.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday on a charge of unlawful possession of a big game animal.
Hazardouse road conditions prompted the Elko County School District to close schools Monday in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, Wells and Owyhee.
Company representatives and contractors gathered on a cold mid-December afternoon to mark the start of construction near the TS Power Plant north of Interstate 80 in Eureka County
Christopher S. Adams, 38, of Wells was arrested Dec. 3, 2022, at 411 10th St. for domestic battery with deadly weapon by strangulation, and se…
“The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
ELKO – A West Wendover man who was arrested on an arson charge in Elko five years ago was arrested this month on a charge of making a bomb thr…
His underground mining videos on TikTok have become very popular, have been viewed millions of times, and have inspired some people to get into a career in mining.