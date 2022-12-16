3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $353,000

This nearly new home is in wonderful condition and boasts an open living area, split bedroom floorplan & is move-in ready! The living room has beautiful wood laminate flooring & recessed lighting with large windows to allow plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with a gas range, pantry for additional storage and a breakfast bar! The master suite is generously sized and has a walk-in closet, double sinks in the en-suite along with a large tile shower! The backyard is fully fenced and offers a cement patio. Conveniently located in Great Basin Estates, call to schedule your showing ASAP!