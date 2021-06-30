 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,500

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,500

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $354,500

Model - The Lamoille II. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maverick gets its game on
Local

Maverick gets its game on

“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News