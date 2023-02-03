This 3 bedroom 2 bath home shows nothing but true pride in ownership and is located conveniently in one of Elko's newer subdivisions. I wish it was summer time so you could see the front and back yard and all that the owner has poured into this place. The backyard is like a little oasis offering a brand new hot tub and a 16 foot pergola (the sunshade is down for wintertime) an oversized 24 foot concrete patio, and many perennial flower beds. Shutters were added to the outside of the home, an upgraded front door, and all garage shelving will stay. This home is literally adorable and will make someone very happy! Come take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $355,000
