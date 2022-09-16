This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has an extra loft-room.... perfect for your home office or nursery! This beautifully maintained, end unit features all wood flooring, (no carpet) and comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer! Beautiful master bathroom has a jetted tub a bidet toilet and a walk in closet! Fiber internet will be installed this Fall! You will love this space and want to make it your home! Call and make your appointment to see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $355,000
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run.
A Spring Creek man pleaded no contest to a charge of attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to prison.
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison.
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday.
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male.
WEST JORDAN — A jury found a Taylorsville man guilty of manslaughter after a four-day trial, deciding that he killed his girlfriend by putting…
ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elk…
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect who was burglarizing residences Tuesday in the Ryndon/Elburz area.
ELKO — Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses who may have seen a pedestrian being struck early Monday morning on Interstate 80 near Wells.
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon.