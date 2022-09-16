 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $355,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $355,000

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has an extra loft-room.... perfect for your home office or nursery! This beautifully maintained, end unit features all wood flooring, (no carpet) and comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer! Beautiful master bathroom has a jetted tub a bidet toilet and a walk in closet! Fiber internet will be installed this Fall! You will love this space and want to make it your home! Call and make your appointment to see it today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manhunt continues in Elko area

Manhunt continues in Elko area

ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday.

Suspect eludes law again

Suspect eludes law again

ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News