3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $355,000

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath has an extra loft-room.... perfect for your home office or nursery! This beautifully maintained, end unit features all wood flooring, (no carpet) and comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer! Beautiful master bathroom has a jetted tub a bidet toilet and a walk in closet! Fiber internet will be installed this Fall! You will love this space and want to make it your home! Call and make your appointment to see it today!