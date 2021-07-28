Model: The Whitney Status - Framing Estimated Completion date is 9/13/2021 Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $356,000
