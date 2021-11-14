Model - The Lamoille II. Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 12/27/2021. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,150
