 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

Bailey Homes' beautiful Sequoia Townhome floorplan located in Autumn Colors Subdivision. Open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceiling, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with similar selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify. Home is within 45-60 days of completion.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News