3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

Bailey Homes' beautiful Sequoia Townhome floorplan located in Autumn Colors Subdivision. Open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceiling, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with similar selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify. Home is within 45-60 days of completion.