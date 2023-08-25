This 3-bedroom home boasts a spacious primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and private bathroom featuring double vanity sinks and a large tile step-in shower. Two additional roomy bedrooms share a separate bathroom. Living areas feature wood laminate flooring, while bathrooms have tile and bedrooms are carpeted. Granite countertops are found in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. The double car garage has custom built in shelving. The property includes a fully fenced yard with landscaping, sprinkler system, and a storage shed. Refrigerator does not stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $360,000
