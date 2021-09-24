Model: The Fallon II. Status: 4 Way stage. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. The estimated Close of Escrow date is X11/29/21. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $360,000
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.
Deaths climb to 82 since the pandemic began
He fell asleep, but woke up suddenly with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he reported to police
ELKO – A second BASE jumper has died in the Ruby Mountains this summer.
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most dead…
ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-securi…
CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.