3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

Practically brand-new Beck Built Home with a three car garage. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is a Fallon model with beautiful upgrades at a great price. Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen with electric smooth top range, granite counter tops, soft closed cabinets and drawers. Tile floors and granite countertops in both bathrooms. The master bathroom features a 6' tub. This home has vaulted ceilings, central air, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Partially landscaped in both the front and backyard.