 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

Are you looking for that cozy place to call home? This lovely 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home sits in the beautiful Autumn Colors Estates sub division of Elko. This home features a large backyard patio perfect for summer entertaining; as well as many upgrades including hardwood flooring, granite, reverse osmosis system water softener and many more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barrick drops Long Canyon sale plan

Barrick drops Long Canyon sale plan

Barrick Gold Corp.’s adjusted net earnings for the second quarter totaled $419 million, or 24 cents per share, and Barrick reported Long Canyo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News