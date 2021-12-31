Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorgeous fireplace, beautiful flooring throughout & a kitchen that's perfect for your gatherings! The kitchen boasts upgraded granite countertops & a raised breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms (& the laundry room for added convenience)! The master suite has elegant tray ceilings and the master bathroom features dual vanities, an over-sized walk-in shower with frameless door, custom tile & dual shower-heads plus an enormous closet! Outside, you'll appreciate a private, fully fenced backyard with a cement patio area. The garage is heated and other upgrades include a "speak easy' style door, prairie grid windows, extra exterior lighting in eaves & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man wanted on multiple warrants fled a traffic stop, waded across the icy Humboldt River and held a SWAT team at bay in a stran…
The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on Lamoille and most other highways in Elko County.
ELKO – A woman accused of embezzling more than $40,000 from a pawn shop where she worked has been sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of a roofing sales and insurance office, two Mini-Cassia men turned the loss into opportunity and launched their own business. Now a celebrity is talking about them.
Drivers described white-out conditions with poor visibility.
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested on violent charges multiple times over the past five years was sentenced this month to up to eight ye…
ELKO – A Nevada State Police trooper arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic battery charges after his vehicle came speeding up behind the t…
Commission chairman wants to see 50-cent tax granted to district
A winter weather advisory was in effect for the Elko area through 1 p.m. Sunday
There was at least one violent crime in the region for every month on the calendar