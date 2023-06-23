Want a NEW home without the NEW price! Look no further. This 2020 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot with easy access. Inside has an open layout, gorgeous kitchen, and large master suite with an even better master bathroom! Outside has full front and back sprinkler system, concrete patio the length of the house, and plenty of parking on the corner! This home is close to all the good amenities, schedule a viewing!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $369,999
