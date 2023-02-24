Model - The Mesquite GBE Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining room, kitchen, laundry and baths Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $374,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Elko woman accused of possessing dozens of fentanyl pills for sale has been given a suspended sentence
ELKO – Interstate 80 eastbound was closed west of Carlin Tuesday night after multiple crashes were reported on Emigrant Pass.
The Elko Police Department was notified of the shooting at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 when two gunshot victims arrived at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Sheriff Brad Pope said there was no threat to the public following the arrest of 28-year-old Moonlite Bunny Ranch worker Savannah Henderson
The Elko Police Department would like to remind everyone that it is important for citizens to avoid entering the area when such an incident is…